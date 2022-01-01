Tim Christensen: Live at Abbey Road Studios

Not Available

Live at Abbey Road Studios 2004 contains a recording of the final show of the Honeyburst tour, held on 3 September 2004 in Studio 1 of the Abbey Road Studios, marking the 10-year-anniversary of Christensen's professional career as a musician, which was made possible by the success of his 2003 album Honeyburst. Additionally, the band had a really good year and was on a roll, so Christensen was happy to have it documented. The concert was composed of two sets; one with full band, one unplugged. The setlists contained songs from the two solo albums that had been released by then, Secrets on Parade (2000) and Honeyburst (2003), as well as from the eponymous debut album of Christensen's former band, Dizzy Mizz Lizzy (1994).