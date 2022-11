Not Available

In this new 90 minute concert special, Tim once again weaves us into the fabric of his whacked-out world, from the horribleness of generic groceries to a painful tubing trip in Minnesota. He delves into the strangeness of Mom Phrases, bravely asking what the rest of us have been wondering since childhood: What in sweet mercy does lolly-gagging mean? Is gallavanting an IKEA dish?