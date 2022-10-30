Tim Hawkins - That's the Worst!

Not Available

This is the WORST. 90 minutes of terrible! From comedy legend Tim Hawkins comes an all new live concert performance featuring new stand-up comedy as well as the brilliant musical comedy his fans love and demand. That's the Worst features a full length concert from Tim, and includes a performance from John Crist, the opening act from the night of filming. This is the first all new release from Tim Hawkins since the 2012 release of Push Pull Point Pow, and is sure to be a best seller. (NOTE: 2013's "Greatest Hits & Greatest Bits" was a Best of compilations project featuring mostly material that had been previously available.)