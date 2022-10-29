Not Available

In the winter of 2009, Fiction approached long-time friend and aspiring NFL quarterback Tim Tebow, as his storied career was coming to and close at the University of Florida. The idea was to document Tebow's evolution from college superstar and national celebrity to NFL rookie. He accepted, and Fiction began rolling the cameras at the end of his final college game, all the way through the NFL Draft, four months later. At home, on the road, in the glaring public spotlight and out of it, the result was an unprecedented in-depth look at an American icon during a period of huge professional and personal transition - Tim Tebow: Everything In Between. Written by Anonymous Tim Tebow has done what even future Hall of Famers Peyton Manning and Tom Brady failed to do - win a State championship, an NCAA championship (twice), and the Heisman Trophy. Yet the so-called experts doubt he has the goods to be an NFL quarterback. Tebow sets out to prove them wrong.