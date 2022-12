Not Available

It's Tim Vine hitting the stage at full speed and firing off jokes like a tennis ball serving-machine set to maximum. Prepare to be bombarded with absolute Nonsense. Experience Owl with a towel! Witness the wearing of an ice cream hat under hot lights! Meet the record Toucan! Sing about Cake and Milk? This is Tim's Silliest show to date. More laughs than ever before and his only show wearing blue shorts. Teddies on a hoop! Teddies on a hoop!