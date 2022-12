Not Available

Based on the life of screenwriter Yuen Kai-Chi, the movie tells the story of an acclaimed film writer who's got the World on a string. Tragically, his life changes when he gets in a car accident and loses a leg. However, every cloud has a silver lining and he ends up falling in love with his nurse Cindy. Using love as the binding tie, the two face life's obstacles as if it were a three-legged race: two people working together with three legs.