Time Again... Amy Grant Live was captured during two sold out performances April 11th and 12th, 2006 at the exquisite Bass Hall in Fort Worth, TX. Weaving a retrospective journey through a lifetime's worth of her most treasured songs, Amy invited audiences into her "living room" for a live concert experience unlike any other. Time Again also includes an inside look at the world of Amy and her band through an in depth behind the scenes documentary.