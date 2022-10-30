Not Available

The paradox of the present as a time that cannot be reflected upon until it has already become past, seems consistent with the idea of thinking about the passage of time as the movement within a wave, where the individual particles of water remain static despite an illusion of movement upon the surface. Might not the succession of events in daily life pertain to a similar form of illusory movement? Time and the Wave engages with this paradox by focusing on key London events filmed in 2012 and 2013: the opening of Westfield Shopping Centre at Stratford, the Saint Paul's Occupy movement, the Queen's Jubilee Thames pageant and the funeral of Margaret Thatcher to expose the condition of this country in the time of crisis of late capitalism.