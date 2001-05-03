2001

Time and Tide

  • Drama
  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

May 3rd, 2001

Studio

Film Workshop

Tyler is a restless, streetwise 21-year-old Hong Kong native who's had trouble gaining the trust of others all his life. He secretly fantasizes about living the good life in South America. After a while, he is forced to deal with the reality of impending fatherhood. Hankering for quick cash, however, he joins a bodyguard company. Later, he makes friends with a once disillusioned mercenary determined to begin life in a new way. However, their companionship is brief: they both are uncontrollably forced toward opposite sides of a deadly showdown...

Cast

Wu BaiJack Chow / Juan
Anthony WongUncle Ji
Cathy TsuiAh Jo
Candy LoJosephine Hong
Joe Lee Yiu-MingThomas Hong
Jack Kao Kuo-HsinSDU Commander

