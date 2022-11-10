Time Bandits

1981

In Terry Gilliam's fantastic voyage through time and space, a boy escapes from his gadget-obsessed parents to join a band of time-traveling dwarves. On their journey, they visit Napoleon (Ian Holm), Robin Hood (John Cleese) and King Agamemnon (Sean Connery), among other popular figures. It's a giddy, visually outrageous fairy tale, a revisionist history lesson and a satire on technology gone awry -- all wrapped into one adventure.