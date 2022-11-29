Time Collectors

Not Available

Sam, a wealthy independent paleontologist, makes a fossil discovery that challenges mainstream evolutionary thinking. Sam suspiciously turns up dead, leaving his inheritance and secret to Brad, his agnostic grandson. As Brad uncovers his grandfather's secret, he comes uncomfortably close to those who would do anything to destroy Sam's discovery. While meeting Sam's assistant, Brad is thrown into a whirl wind journey where he will experience love and loss while discovering faith and love.