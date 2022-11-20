Not Available

The Time Dilation series works in the slippage between and through frames, the gaps and glitches between recording systems and histories. Each manifestation of digital break-up is evidence of technology’s material fragility as well as an articulation of the content. Concerned with a temporality determined by the "in-time-ness" of things, rather than drama or characters, this series of videos captures the cyclical and circular nature of life as it unfolds in both domestic and geographic sites.