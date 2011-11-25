Time Expired

2011

Randall Zimmerman (Eric Starkey) is a simple man who loves his job as a parking enforcement officer. When he discovers he is dying, he just wants everything to stay the way that it is. Unfortunately for Randall, his friends and family have other ideas. His best friend Jay (Topher Owen) urges him to "live life to the fullest" by going on crazy adventures. His girlfriend Sasha (Carrie Slaughter) wants to have his baby. And his mother Corinna (Rebekah Turner) tries to save his life with home cooking, yoga, and smothering love. Randall must find a way to help all of them fulfill their needs if he's going to have any chance of achieving his own dying wish -- fixing a meter that's been broken for more than a year!