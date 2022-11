Not Available

In this brief film, Alfred Guzzetti dissects a single image taken by his amateur-photographer father seventy-three years ago. The photograph, taken at night, features an empty street in Philadelphia. Street lamps glow, light subtly reflected in the asphalt below. As Guzzetti traces the origins of the image, a tender portrait of his father comes into focus. What was and what could have been are inexplicably entwined in one static shot.