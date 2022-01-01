Time For Heroes (Hibernian FC)

Not Available

The banner was huge and it spelled out in letters feet high what all Hibernian fans packed into Hampden on May 21st 2016 carried in their hearts – Time For Heroes. And how the players responded. Their heroic efforts rewarded when skipper David Gray glanced home the winning header into injury time to finally put to bed. The story of Hibernian’s Scottish Cup triumph – one of perseverance in the face of adversity – is told by the players themselves in this engrossing and entertaining official DVD. Relive all of the action and hear from the players themselves how the day went from their unique perspective. A wonderful memento of one of the greatest days in Hibernian’s long history, and the incredible scenes that saw 150,000 take to the Capital’s streets to celebrate.