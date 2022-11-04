Time, Forward!

Not Available

This film is set in the 1930s in the Soviet Union at the construction site of the Magnitogorskiy metallurgical factory. The story is about one day in the process of building up the factory. After news arrived that workers in Kharkov have achieved higher results and set the record, the workers at Magnitogorskiy start to work their hardest in order to set new record and win the socialist competition. A journalist arrives from Moscow to look for the hero for his reportage on the construction project.