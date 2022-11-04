Not Available

Time, Gentlemen, Please!

  • Comedy

Because of its high productivity and "almost" 100 per cent employment, the town of Hayhoe, England is expecting a visit from the Prime Minister. The "almost" is because of Dan Dance (Eddie Byrne), an old rogue who would rather drink and philosophize than work. The Village Council are determined to have a perfect record so they connive to have the old man put into the alms-house which has been unoccupied for many years, where he must abide by rules laid down 400 years ago. A new Vicar arrives and discovers that, because of the circumstances created by the Council, Dan Dance is entitled to 6,000 pounds a year at the expense of the village.

Cast

Jane BarrettSally
Robert BrownBill Jordan
Sid JamesEric Hace
Hermione BaddeleyEmma Stebbins
Thora HirdAlice Crouch
Marianne StoneMrs Pincer

