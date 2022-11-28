Time Immemorial

Not Available

For over a century, the Nishga'a people of northwestern B.C. have fought for title over their traditional lands. Their determined and persistent lobbying has propelled the issue of Native land claims into the mainstream political arena. Archival material and interviews recount the clash of cultures over four generations and retrace the steps that carried the Nishga'a's case to the Supreme Court of Canada. This is the first in the five-film As Long as the Rivers Flow series, which addresses human rights questions while examining various aspects of the Native struggle for self-determination.