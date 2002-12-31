2002

Time Machine: When Cowboys Were King

  • Documentary
  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 2002

Studio

Not Available

Take a nostalgic ride through movie history and relive the glory days of the Western -- when kids spent their Saturdays watching double-feature matinees and eating popcorn that cost a nickel. Through movie clips and interviews with film critics, actors and fans, this tribute to a bygone era explores the genre from the early days of the Thomas Edison Studios to the heyday of cowboy stars Tom Mix, Hoot Gibson and Gene Autry and the Singing Cowboys.

Cast

Eli WallachHimself / Narrator
Carroll BakerHerself
Ernest BorgnineHimself
John RitterHimself
Bruce DernHimself

View Full Cast >

Images