Time of Day

Shot over the course of six weeks on 16mm film by Greek cinematographer, Thimios Bakatakis (The Lobster and The Killing of a Sacred Deer), the new rag & bone Films short coincides with the launch of the rag & bone Fall 2018 collection. The film was shot in New York and Los Angeles and features Kate Mara, Boyd Holbrook, Pom Klementieff, Lakeith Stanfield, Reed Morano, Lake Bell, Jon Hamm and Emma Roberts. To capture the spirit of cinema verité, each character was shot by Bakatakis through a handheld approach and using available lighting.