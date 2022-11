Not Available

When Camilo and his girlfriend, Pola, start to struggle in their relationship, she asks for a week away from him to assess the situation. Although Camilo agrees, he feels confused, as his undemanding life is made uncomfortable for the first time. Soon he meets Mikela, a disaffected teenage girl whom he befriends. However, when Camilo discovers Mikela's past diagnosis as a schizophrenic, he begins to worry about her safety.