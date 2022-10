Not Available

Yuichi Kaname (Jun Kaname) works as a time scoop hunter for the Time Scoop Company. The company exists sometime in the future and uses time travelling techniques to send its employees into the past to record how they live. Yuichi works with time navigator partner Minami Furuhashi (Anne Watanabe). The duo then travels back in time to the 16th century and monitors the Azuchi Castle, built by Oda Nobunaga and burned down 6 years later.