Time Stranger

Agino Jiro escapes the despotic world of the twenty-fifth century by stealing a time machine. He's forced to highjack a car to use as a power source in the twentieth century, and accidently brings a group of high school students along with their teacher with him. They make brief stops durring the fire bombing of Tokyo, the Meiji Revolution and the battle of Sekigahara to escape the Time Patrol agent sent to hunt them down. Their final destination is 1582, where they become guests of Oda Nobunaga, just four days before his assassination. They then must make a hard choice about whether or not to change history.