Time to Leave

After working in Germany for many years, the 80-year-old Hasan returns to Turkey and moves in to his old wooden house in the highlands with his cow and calf. Hasan’s son Erdoğan, who works in Germany, ailing a serious disease and his last wish is to spend a few nights in the wooden house, falling into sleep listening to the sounds of the wind. Hasan, who has neglected his son in the past, gets to work on his son’s wish and prepares a room for him. He races against time and after finishing his preparations starts waiting for his son’s arrival.