Time to Live

Mary and Louis have been married for 10 years and have 2 children. Louis is a construction worker who, to support his wife and children in a comfort, works more and more. Mary asks Louis to spend more time with his family, but he replies that it is impossible. Marie makes the acquaintance of a former teacher of her son, he seems seduced by Marie who invites her over several times in the company of his children, his home ... The couple become unglued a little more when Louis meets a young prostitute. Can the couple manage to get through this?