The protagonist is young runaway Barbara Sigel (a Golden Globe nominee for her performance in this film), who has a mad-on against the world. Refusing help from anyone over 30, the runaway likewise rejects the solace of the church. This generation gap can only be closed by total and willing acceptance of God and Jesus Christ. Randall Carver and Ed Nelson head the supporting cast, while Rev. Billy Graham makes a brief appearance as himself.