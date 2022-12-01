Not Available

Time to wake up is an online documentary filmed during the period of coronavirus. It’s an almanac of stories that would not have appeared without quarantine. The crisis revealed two types of people: those who are waiting for instructions, and those who adapt to new conditions. The characters of the film, volunteers, street musicians, founders of charitable foundations, entrepreneurs and artists, find themselves in the same house, called the new reality. Pupils of the “Anton tut ryadom” center collectively practice vocals and dances through ZOOM so as not to become isolated again. The owner of the 3D printer company decides to produce protective shields for doctors, although it is almost impossible to certify these products. A twenty-year-old student teaches free digital professions to people with difficulties appeared during a crisis. Danish street musicians, without earnings, believe that the world broke a couple of eggs in order to find out what kind of omelette it will turn out.