Not Available

Timetravel_0 documents and researches the internet web legend John Titor Noory, who claimed that he was from the year 2036. He would not address trivial questions about the future, but instead address the potential nuclear war between Iran, North Korea, and the United States. Ten years ago, Iran and North Korea were no where close to having nuclear capabilities. In present day, those countries are testing their nuclear weapons just as he predicted they would.