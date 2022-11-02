Not Available

Adding a knock-out blow to the one-two punch of Saw and Shaun of the Dead, Universal revealed today that they're bringing in the funk by adding a heaping helping of The Rocky Horror Picture Show to their Halloween Horror Night mix! Mad scientist Dr. Frank-n-Furter, Rocky Horror and other famous Rocky Horror Picture Show characters will be a part of Halloween Horror Nights 2009, which begins a 16-night run on October 2. They will all be a part of the new “Rocky Horror Picture Show: A Tribute.” The tribute will bring the musical mayhem of the classic horror spoof to life on-screen and on-stage with live performers singing and dancing in the celebrated, outrageous “Rocky Horror” costumes