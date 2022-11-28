Time with Joseph

Not Available

Joseph Ward OBE, opera singer and director, was a friend and colleague of opera stars, including Joan Sutherland and Luciano Pavarotti. Retiring from his performance career he devoted himself to teaching and was influential in the international career of Jane Eaglen and a new generation of opera greats. In his twilight years Joseph became coach, mentor and honorary grandfather to Kang Wang, an Australian tenor, guiding him in his first steps to becoming an exciting new international talent. At 82, Joseph reminisces about the deeply felt moments in his own life, his performance experience and the life changing insights he was able to pass on to his students.