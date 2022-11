Not Available

There are four ancient Beauties: a female warrior Liu Rusi, a sentimental winebibber Chen Zilian, a startling geisha Li Mengying and a prodigal daughter Susu. Their souls were carried to modern society by a mystery necklace, and entered a girl Qin Duyi's body who is ordinary and hapless. The only way to send the four ancient beauties back, is to get the real love of four heartless men.