Samantha Lam took to the stage on February 7, 2015, for her special Timeless concert held at the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts Theatre. The veteran songstress crooned many of her classics including "Your Eyes," "Chance Encounter" and "What is Fate" and interpreted other singers' songs like "Happy Ferris Wheel" and "Won't Change in My Lifetime." She also performed duets with special guests C AllStar and Jay Fung.