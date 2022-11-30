Timeline Letter Memory

Not Available

Mat (Piyathida) a mother forced to raise her son Tan (Jirayu) on her own after being widowed early in her marriage. In this Mat gets help from Watt (Noppachai), who has been in love with her for a long time. Tan is expected to be like his dad but instead he wants to escape what he regards as the narrow confines of his mother's world. His dreams looks like they are coming true when he meets June (Jarinporn), a free spirit who knows what she wants from life. The young woman quickly makes up for what Tan feels he's missing and in the process helps him reconnect with his mother.