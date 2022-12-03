Not Available

Timeline: The History of ECW – 1994 – As Told By Shane Douglas

    The ongoing history of wrestling’s most dangerous and innovative organization in recent times, rolls on! This edition is very special as we tackle the beginning of ECW’s “hardcore era,” as Eastern became Extreme. This 1994 edition is told by the man that was at the center of that transition, as he grabbed a mic, threw down a belt, and changed wrestling history. Hear all about that and everything that came to mean “extreme” as Shane Douglas takes you back in time. Get ready to join the Franchise and make wrestling history as we head back to the year it all began. Here are the memories, matches, and mayhem of 1994!

