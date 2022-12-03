Timeline: The History of ECW – 1995 – As Told By The Sandman

Not Available

Another entry in the series that chronicles the rise and implosion of ECW, is here. This time we head back to 1995 with the guy who was wearing the ECW title that year…The Sandman. ECW was headed for an explosion in popularity as the extreme nature of its brand began to reinvigorate jaded wrestling fans…the gang from South Philly started branching out…Florida, Delaware…and began to show the business that fans can believe again! Hard to believe that so much happens in only 12 months…but those are ECW months. Let Hak take you back to the year he carried the best for the growing company, set to blow up!