Timeline: The History of ECW – 1996 – As Told By Raven

Some say it was the pinnacle of the entire ECW movement. It was the year 1996 and the company was all wrestling fans could talk about. The crew of misfits and rebels were becoming stars and to hear this current guest describe it…the life of excess would mark 96 as one of the “lost years.” But Raven remembers enough to take you inside the renegade federation in this explosive year of 1996. Raven was ECW World Champion and would have now legendary feuds with Sandman and Tommy Dreamer. The company was smoking hot and these guys were the ones stoking the flames and now Raven sits down to fill you in on all that was happening on screen and behind the scenes in another edition of Timeline: The History of ECW!