Timeline: The History of ECW – 1998 – As Told By New Jack

Not Available

The effects of the hardcore revolution were well felt by 1998 and their reach was wide, penetrating into the major feds and showing them how to have a little “attitude.” So much so that WWE and WCW were now plucking talent right out of ECW and giving them contracts to appear on a massive national stage. As talent came and went, New Jack remained on board and watched the ECW machine crank away. But were there cracks in the surface? Were bad decisions beginning to lay the groundwork for the end of the company? The “Timeline: The History of ECW” series rolls on as New Jack takes us to a time when he started to see signs that things were taking a turn, however subtle. Add this one to the collection of the complete and honest history of the bingo hall badasses!