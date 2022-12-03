Timeline: The History of WCW – 1986 – As Told By The Rock 'n' Roll Express

Not Available

In the days of Jim Crockett Promotions, 1986 was a standout year, seeing record gates, a record Starrcade, and a healthy roster of huge stars. Flair, Dusty, Magnum, Nikita, The Midnight Express, The Four Horsemen, and our guests for this edition of Timeline: The History of WCW were fanning the flames for JCP. Join Ricky and Robert, the Rock n Roll Express, and head back to what were truly glory days for what would become WCW. The duo detail everything you’d want to know about the road, the roster, the women, and the tag titles. It was the best of times for the RnR, despite the revelation here of repeated efforts of a certain charismatic booker to break up the team and bury the two guys he was sharing the babyface spotlight with. It’s all here…in 1986!