Timeline: The History of WCW 1988

The venerable manager of the Four Horsemen and trusted WCW office member JJ Dillon is the next star to jump in the Kayfabe Commentaries time machine. The time the year is 1988 in WCW and Ted Turner is about to step in and buy the company from the Crockett family. They're beginning to feel the battle wounds as WWE and WCW begin running big events against each other. The war is in high gear. J.J. Dillon takes us inside the company and also inside the office, as he was working for the Crocketts there as well. Hear how torn he was as Arn and Tully, his benchmark Horsemen benchmark, jump to the WWE. A star is born as Sting main events against Flair. But did he ever really 'have it?'