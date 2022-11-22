Timeline: The History of WCW 1989

Not Available

It's January 1989 and significant changes are coming for WCW. There would soon be a change in bookers with Dusty heading out. Jim Herd is taking the helm as executive vice president of the company and within a year a series of confounding decisions would result in damaged ratings, confusion in creative, a nearly empty Superdome, Ding-Dongs and a disappointing Bash tour. Jim Cornette returns to the timeline series and now takes you inside the WCW in 1989. He's brought along all his paperwork from the company for that year...TV formats, ratings, reports, journal entries...for a ride that's as entertaining as it is informative. It's classic Corny as he takes us back to a time in WCW that has to be heard to be believed.