Timeline: The History of WCW – 1990 – As Told By Jim Cornette

It’s 1990 and things are about to change. One of wrestling’s most celebrated managers and bookers would see his successful tenure in WCW come to an abrupt end. There would be Black Scorpions, a Mysterious Pearl, and a fake Sting, among other things, to keep fans riveted. But perhaps it’s what we weren’t able to see that makes this year all the more interesting. Head back to the tumultuous year of 1990 with Jim Cornette as he draws back the curtain on the booking decisions, ratings, and the blowouts with WCW head honcho Jim Herd in this entertaining and informative edition of the Timeline series. We will show you the WCW/TBS documents as Jim narrates the story that would prove to be the end of his run with the company…in all the glorious detail you’d expect from Timeline and the spellbinding rancor you’d expect from Cornette!