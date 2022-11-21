Timeline: The History of WCW 1993

Not Available

Two organisations, two Heavyweight titles, dipping business and a whole lot of confusion comes to WCW in 1993.Now you can head back there as well with out tour guide Vader, who was holding the WCW title. Sure, there was to be an NWA champion during this time as well. but Vader's title was the WCW title which meant more...didn't it? In this year we will hear of Eric Bischoff's assencion, prepping Hogan's return, Dusty's Booking and Flair's booking as the Nature Boy returned to WCW TV. In this year Vader changed the game as he became the first 400 pounder to hit a moonsault and set records in Japan while holding the WCW belt.