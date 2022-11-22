Timeline: The History of WCW 1994

Not Available

There are watershed moments in the history of pro wrestling where the history is redefined, reinvented or otherwise recast in a new mould. There year 1994 saw one of those moments when Hulk Hogan signed with the archenemy, WCW. It would reshape wrestling and create a new kind of competitive drama. Join Eric Bischoff as he takes you back to the year when he begins his ascension up the ranks of WCW and fired an opening salvo of what would become a 'war' Go inside the oft discussed talent meetings. Here about the hiring's and Fed Ex firings first hand. Everything you wanted to know about Eric's formulation of the plan to bring down Rome begins HERE, in 1994 with Okerlund Hogan, Heenan, Savage and so much more! become an insider during WCW's turbulent times, with the tensions between Dusty and Flair, Flair's reluctant 'retirement' a budget that was unmanageable and ratings that were drowning. And here about how EB put all the pieces in place to turn things around, first hand.