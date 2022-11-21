Timeline: The History of WWE 1977-1978

Not Available

It was before Hogan, before Ventura and before charisma counted as much perhaps moreso, as mat skills. It was 1977 in New York and Bruno's run would soon come to an end. Enter The Superstar... 'Superstar' Billy Graham burst onto the scene in the WWWF, unseated Bruno Sammartino, and rewrote the rulebook for pro wrestling heels. And now he wants you to join him on a journey to that pivotal year, where he'll tell you everything that was happening within the walls of the largest wrestling federation in the world!