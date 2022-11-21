Timeline: The History of WWE 1980

Not Available

1980 in the WWF. Business isn't so hot. Backlund isn't drawing the houses they thought he would and business is moribund at best. That is, until a young Larry Zbyszko proposes an idea to his mentor that would change the course of the federation, and make the career of Zbyszko himself. This journey into 1980 is an incredible illustration of how Bruno Sammartino gave Larry Zbyszko the education of a lifetime in both the construction of the "Shea Stadium" program, as well as how to play the game of politics with the heavy hitters, like McMahon. No one saw the impanct this angle would have on the gate at Shea, the direction of the company, the shadow it would cast on World Champion Backlund, and the heat and hatred Zbyszko would have to get used to living with.