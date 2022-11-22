Timeline: The History of WWE 1981

Not Available

Atop the tag team division in the WWE in 1981 stood a fiery youngster and his brother figure both of who had the looks and the brawn to bring fans to their feet all over the Northeast. They slammed Moondogs battled Samoans, and were high-flying champions full of excitement. Head back to 1981 with Rick Martel and enter the locker rooms walked by Vincent J. McMahon, Gorilla Monsoon, Capt Lou Albano and the legends of yesteryear. This may have been a simpler time in the business, but the lessons learned were hard and so was the road. Come into the venues of yesteryear and see who was getting over and who wasn't. This is the real deal...a time with no cable TV, no pay-per-view, and one hour of syndicated TV per week...and the arenas were packed.