Timeline: The History of WWE 1984

Not Available

The closing month of WWE in 1983 saw the arrival of an individual that would go on to set the entire pro wrestling landscape on its head. Roddy Piper's effect on the largest federation in the world would set up Hogan for his massive championship run, introduce the concept of Wrestlemania, and push TV ratings to the stratosphere. Simply put...Piper helped make it all happen for the WWE in the 80s. Join Roddy for a three and a half hour journey back in time and see how each piece of the puzzle was laid. Roddy, Vince, Hogan, Dave Wolf and others had a vision of what was to come. Now head back to the birth of the boom and hear about it all in the first-person, from one of the all time greats. Here comes the Pit, MTV, the coconut and the HOT SCOT himself! all in the edition of the open-ended historical telling of the WWE's history.