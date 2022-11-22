Timeline: The History of WWE 1986

Not Available

The first Wrestlemania is history and business is booming! Wrestlers are making top dollar, travelling all over the road, seeing dolls in their image, and some can even quit teaching and wrestle full time! Especially if they were in one of the WWE's hottest angles with Macho Man Randy Savage and Elizabeth. And such is the case with George The Animal Steele. The man behind that scary and lovable character takes you back to 1986 and examines all the major happenings in wrestling's biggest federation.