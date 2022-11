Not Available

At last the storied history of wrestling's biggest most legendary federation can be told! Year-by-year Kayfabe Commentaries will assemble the epic story of World Wrestling Entertainment, as told by the stars of the era. They were there. They'll tell you about it. In this edition, 1987, our guest is The Honky Tonk Man. Travel back with him and go inside the locker rooms, hotel rooms, inside the ring and on the road. Now the whole story of WWE can be told!