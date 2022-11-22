Timeline: The History of WWE 1989

Not Available

We're still in the 80s and were flying high! Hogan is still drawing his legion of fans and the WWE is running 2,3 and even 6 (YES SIX) shows in a day. Things are good and Hogan's best friend in the business would get his highest profile run, albeit in the form of a very odd gimmick. Brutus Beefcake had become 'The Barber' and was struttin' and cuttin' his way to headline Summerslam with Hogan against Savage and Zeus. Yeah, remember Him?! Go back in time and relive yet another chapter in the ongoing history of the world's biggest federation, and fill in another year in the 80s on your timeline shelf!